Superb Metrics for Earnings Momentum Make Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 9 months.

The company is a member of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of ISRG is $42.5 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Intuitive Surgical has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ISRG's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Intuitive Surgical a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ISRG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ISRG currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.