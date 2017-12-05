Superb Quant Score Makes Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) a Strong Buy

Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) is ranked as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BDX has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

BDX is one of 161 companies within the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. BDX's market value is $51.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BDX puts it 16 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BDX has received well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BDX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. BDX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Becton Dickinson & Co a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BDX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BDX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BDX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.