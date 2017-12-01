Superior Earnings Visibility Keep CNOOC (CEO) a Buy

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) is ranked as a Buy using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CEO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

With a $61.2 billion market value, CEO ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Energy, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CEO puts it 38 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 42 among the 363 companies in the sector of its Energy sector, and number 1,033 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CEO has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CEO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, CNOOC places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CEO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of CEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.