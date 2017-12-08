Superior Earnings Visibility Make CNOOC (CEO) a Buy

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) is a $61.2 billion in market value member of the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CEO puts it 47 among the 289 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. CEO is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 51 among the 362 companies in the sector and number 1,484 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

CEO is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CEO has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CNOOC has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CEO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CEO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. CNOOC's fundamental scores give CEO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CEO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CEO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of CEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.