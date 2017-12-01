Syngenta AG (SYT) a Strong Buy on Exceptional Quant Score

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) is a member of the 96 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is part of the 267 company GICS Materials sector. SYT's market value is $42.8 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 7 among the 96 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 13 among the 267 companies in the sector, and number 274 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SYT as a Strong Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SYT has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Syngenta AG has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SYT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Syngenta AG's fundamental scores give SYT a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure SYT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of SYT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.