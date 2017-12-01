T-Mobile US (TMUS) Quant Score Restrict Rating

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. TMUS has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

TMUS ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $51.3 billion.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system T-Mobile US has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TMUS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TMUS's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give T-Mobile US a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure TMUS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TMUS currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.