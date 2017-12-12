How AT&T Inc. Stock Wins If the FCC Kills Net Neutrality

The last time I was asked to write about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ), my own arguments convinced me to buy it. I saw its purchase of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) assuring its dividend for years to come. That’s why you buy T stock, I wrote. You buy it for the dividend, $1.96 per share coming to a yield of 5.31% at its Dec. 12 opening price of $36.90 per share.

But while the Justice Department has moved to block that merger, it has no real legal grounds to do so. The merger will go through. The trial has been set to start on March 19. Bigger news is coming from the FCC which is moving to end “net neutrality” as early as this week and give AT&T enormous power over its customers’ internet access.

T Stock in the 21st Century

Analysts are already getting a taste of what this will mean from AT&T’s wireless operations, which have been operating without net neutrality rules for years. There, the name of the game is “zero rating,” not counting certain services against data caps, where the carrier has a business interest.

An example is DirecTV Now, which AT&T has used to revive its struggling DirecTv satellite unit. DirecTV Now allows DirecTV customers to stream shows over AT&T’s wireless network at no additional data cost. Since the service debuted a year ago it has gained 1 million customers at $35 per month.

The new service has “saved the bundle” for DirecTv, and allowed it to maintain relevance despite competition from Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ), which is only now starting to grow its Xfinity mobile service.

AT&T, which has been in mobile since 1994, when it bought McCaw Cellular, has enormous amounts of mobile spectrum around the country and about one-third of the U.S. mobile market. Cash from mobile and satellite customers has helped AT&T expand its wired network, which makes it more competitive.

