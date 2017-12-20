Target Christmas Eve Hours 2017

Target Christmas Eve hours for 2017 will allow customers to do last-minute shopping incredibly late.

Target Christmas Eve hours for this year will have the company opening its doors at 7:00 a.m. on Dec. 24. Then the chain’s locations will continue to remain open until 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. that day. These times will depend on the store, so make sure to check how late your local store will be open.

Outside of the Target Christmas Eve hours extending later than normal, the retailer is also hoping to help online shoppers get presents in time for Christmas. Customers that shop at the retailer’s website can select Free Holiday Shipping to have packages show up by Dec. 23. However, the cutoff date for this is today, Dec. 20, 2017.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) customers that are late on ordering can also use express one-day shipping to get orders before Christmas. The last day for this is Dec.22 and orders will show up by Dec. 23. There’s also the option of placing orders online and then picking them up at stores.

Target isn’t the only retailer that will be open on Christmas Eve, but it will likely be among those open the latest. Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) hasn’t yet pinned down its hours for Christmas Eve yet, but it isn’t likely that the retailer will remain open as long as Target this year.

Those looking to do some shopping on Christmas Day will have slim pickings to chose from. Not many stores will be open for the holiday, but we have a list of those that will at this link.

