There’s continues to be “ho-ho-hope” for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) investors as Wall Street moves through the holiday shopping season. But if you’re going to buy the seasonal narrative in TGT stock, this strategist still suggests purchasing a gift from the options market that keeps on giving.

Let me explain.

Target stock roared higher to kick off the trading week with a jolly-good gain of 5.13%. Behind the move, more than a few bulls would be quick to point to Washington D.C. and the increasingly likely gift of a tax reform package.

If the bill passes, it’s sure to delight companies such as Target with lower corporate income tax rates — and maybe extra spending money for its retail shopping base as well.

Monday’s good tidings follows a solid couple of weeks for TGT stock backed by strong holiday sales and somewhat ironically, on the heels of shares being slammed by roughly 10% on a disappointing holiday forecast in mid-November.

Last month’s proverbial piece of coal was offered up within Target’s otherwise much jollier earnings package featuring better-than-feared profits, an upwardly-revised full-year outlook and increased proof the company’s restructuring and sales strategy overhaul is working.

Investors’ initial reaction to the earnings report was sufficient to break some believable chart supports in TGT stock. But at the end of the day or maybe starting the next session, it’s also true Wall Street can be a very forgiving place when it comes to shopping from the discount rack and making up new and more cheerful seasonal narratives.

TGT Daily Stock Chart

A brief Grinch-like and naughty earnings reaction, which broke channel support line last month, has been all for naught following investors’ decision to go bargain-basement shopping in TGT stock over the past couple weeks.

