Target Same-Day Delivery: 7 Things to Know About the Shipt Deal

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) announced that it will be acquiring tech startup Shipt.

Here are seven things to know about the deal:

Target will be shelling out $550 million to acquire Shipt as the move will help it compete with other e-commerce giants.

The move will give the company the freedom to offer same-day delivery at about half of its 1,800 stores by next summer, while most of its fleet will be able to do so by Christmas 2018.

Shipt will continue conducting business with some of Target’s rivals even after the deal is complete.

When customers place an order through Shipt’s marketplace, the service will send one of its 20,000 “shoppers” to the store to pick up the items and eliver them.

The company was founded in 2014 in Alabama and it charges $99 a year for unlimited deliveries.

This isn’t Target’s only recent move as the company bids to expand its shipping services. A few months ago, the company said it was acquiring Grand Junction, a startup based out of San Francisco that hooks up retailers with other distributors to a network that spans more than 700 carriers across North America.

“We believe we will be able to leap several years ahead, significantly accelerating our nationwide delivery,” John Mulligan, Target’s operations chief, told reporters on a conference call.

TGT stock gained 2.1% Wednesday as the news of the acquisition hit the web..