Hot stocks to watch this afternoon: ADBE, ADP, ATVI >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Target Same-Day Delivery: 7 Things to Know About the Shipt Deal

The deal will cost Target roughly $550 million

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2z9DHRl

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) announced that it will be acquiring tech startup Shipt.

Target
Source: Shutterstock

Here are seven things to know about the deal:

  • Target will be shelling out $550 million to acquire Shipt as the move will help it compete with other e-commerce giants.
  • The move will give the company the freedom to offer same-day delivery at about half of its 1,800 stores by next summer, while most of its fleet will be able to do so by Christmas 2018.
  • Shipt will continue conducting business with some of Target’s rivals even after the deal is complete.
  • When customers place an order through Shipt’s marketplace, the service will send one of its 20,000 “shoppers” to the store to pick up the items and eliver them.
  • The company was founded in 2014 in Alabama and it charges $99 a year for unlimited deliveries.
  • This isn’t Target’s only recent move as the company bids to expand its shipping services. A few months ago, the company said it was acquiring Grand Junction, a startup based out of San Francisco that hooks up retailers with other distributors to a network that spans more than 700 carriers across North America.
  • “We believe we will be able to leap several years ahead, significantly accelerating our nationwide delivery,” John Mulligan, Target’s operations chief, told reporters on a conference call.

TGT stock gained 2.1% Wednesday as the news of the acquisition hit the web..

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2017/12/target-day-delivery-shipt/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC