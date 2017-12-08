Congress is inching ever closer to passing sweeping changes to the tax code, and many traders are starting to wonder what these changes, if passed, are going to do for their portfolios.

Could stock prices continue to rise, or is tax reform already priced in? Is this one of those classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” moments we hear so much about on Wall Street?

Sell the News?

With the S&P 500 near its all-time high after having risen more than 8% since Labor Day, it’s hard to make the argument that some of the anticipated impacts of tax reform aren’t already priced into the market.

The question now is, have all of the anticipated impacts been priced in and are traders who are buying now just setting themselves up for losses if the market starts to sell the news as soon as President Trump pulls out his pen to sign the new legislation?

Looking at the bearish volatility the market has been experiencing during the past few trading periods, it would be easy to conclude that traders on Wall Street are already starting to sell the news on tax reform, but we think that’s a misreading of the market.

Yes, traders are causing a bit of volatility by taking some profits off of the table — especially in the momentum-driven technology sector — but they’re not taking profits because they believe all of the positive impacts of tax reform have been priced in and that companies are not going to continue to benefit from the tax changes well into 2018.

Instead, they are taking profits for two reasons: First, some of those profits have reached long-term capital gains status and, second, they’re worried about the volatility that the failure to fund the federal government and raise the debt ceiling could cause.

Long-Term Capital Gains

The presidential election in November of 2016 triggered a wave of buying on Wall Street. Stocks surged higher for a full three weeks before pausing briefly as traders caught their breath and decided this was a bullish uptrend that had some legs.

As you can see in the daily chart of the S&P 500 in Fig. 1, it has been 12 months since the post-election surge, which means that those traders who were feverishly adding bullish positions to their portfolios in the immediate aftermath of the election are now only subject to long-term capital gains, not short-term capital gains.

In other words, if they take profits now, they get to keep more of those profits because they won’t have to pay as much in taxes.

Not everybody got into new positions right after the election, which is evidenced by the continued strength of the bullish uptrend we have seen this year, but there is bound to be some end-of-year selling by those who did. This could exacerbate the volatility in December, but it doesn’t doom the bullish uptrend.

