Telefonica (TEF) Earnings Growth Restrict Rating

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) is a component of the 44 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 65 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. TEF's market value is $52.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for TEF by Portfolio Grader places it 26 among the 44 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 41 among the 65 companies in the sector, and number 2,271 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TEF as a Hold. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Telefonica has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TEF's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEF's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Telefonica's fundamental scores give TEF a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views TEF's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TEF's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of TEF's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.