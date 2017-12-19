Tesla Semi Truck Orders Continue to Roll In

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) semi truck orders have been coming in like hot cakes lately.

Source: Tesla

At least seven major companies have contacted the electric car maker and ordered their fair share of semi trucks in order to expand their delivery capabilities. These are the companies that have signed on the dotted line:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT)

Meijer, Inc.: The company ordered four Tesla semi trucks, putting down a $5,000 deposit for each one.

Loblaw Companies: The Canadian chain ordered 25 of the vehicles as it hopes to reduce its carbon footprint.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD)

The price of a Tesla semi could be $200,000, according to a Carnegie Mellon study. Perhaps these orders mark a changing of the guard regarding what type of semis truckers will drive to deliver items to their destination.

TSLA shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday.