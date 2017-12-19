Tesla Semi Truck Orders Continue to Roll In

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) semi truck orders have been coming in like hot cakes lately.
At least seven major companies have contacted the electric car maker and ordered their fair share of semi trucks in order to expand their delivery capabilities. These are the companies that have signed on the dotted line:
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): UPS is the most recent company to place Tesla semi truck orders, pre-ordering 125 of the company’s vehicles.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP): The soft beverage giant ordered 100 Tesla semis last week.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT): The company reportedly ordered 40 of the vehicles.
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT): The retailer ordered 15 of the vehicles, 10 of which it will use in Canada and five in the U.S.
- Meijer, Inc.: The company ordered four Tesla semi trucks, putting down a $5,000 deposit for each one.
- Loblaw Companies: The Canadian chain ordered 25 of the vehicles as it hopes to reduce its carbon footprint.
- Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE:BUD): The beer and beverages giant placed an order for about 40 trucks as well.
The price of a Tesla semi could be $200,000, according to a Carnegie Mellon study. Perhaps these orders mark a changing of the guard regarding what type of semis truckers will drive to deliver items to their destination.
TSLA shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday.