Tesla (TSLA) Raised to Buy from a Hold

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a $52.9 billion in market value member of the Automobiles GICS industry group where TSLA is currently ranked number 4 among the 11 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. TSLA is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 150 among the 567 companies in the sector and number 1,369 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

TSLA has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Automobiles industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TSLA has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. TSLA's scores for return on equity and cash flow are decidedly worse than its industry group average. Tesla's fundamental scores give TSLA a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TSLA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of TSLA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.