The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Sell on Flagging Sales Growth

Currently, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DIS has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

With a $156.3 billion market value, DIS ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Media, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the current Portfolio Grader ranking for DIS puts it 76 among the 92 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 471 among the 567 companies in the sector of its Consumer Discretionary sector, and number 3,973 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores DIS has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DIS's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DIS's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. The Walt Disney Company's fundamental scores give DIS a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure DIS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of DIS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.