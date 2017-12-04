The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Sell on Sagging Earnings Growth

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is one of 92 companies within the Media GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. DIS has a market value of $157.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 74 among the 92 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 460 among the 567 companies in the sector, and number 3,977 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks DIS as a Sell. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. DIS has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores earned by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DIS's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DIS's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, The Walt Disney Company places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures DIS's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DIS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of DIS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.