Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) a Buy on Superior Sales Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) is ranked as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. TMO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

With a $77.1 billion market value, TMO ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for TMO by Portfolio Grader places it 18 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 274 among the 782 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 1,502 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. TMO's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Thermo Fisher Scientific places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TMO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of TMO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.