Thursday’s Vital Data: Facebook Inc (FB), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning, with tech leading a rebound on the Nasdaq Composite, while the S&P 500 Index attempts to end a four-day losing streak. Political concerns remain front and center, as progress on the Republican tax plan is being watched closely, while the risks of a government shutdown without a new spending bill continue to rise. Friday’s November employment report is also in focus.

Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 0.12%, S&P 500 futures have added 0.03% and Nasdaq-100 futures are up 0.21%.

On the options front, volume was pretty average for this time of year. Overall, about 16.6 million calls and 13.1 million puts changed hands yesterday. As for the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.67, but the 10-day moving average fell to its lowest level since December 2016 at 0.58.

Taking a closer look at Wednesday’s options activity, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) call options spiked after Evercore ISI issued a bullish note on the social media giant and its l

eadership of the FANG group. Elsewhere, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock reclaimed double digits after the company scored a deal with Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Azure cloud computing division. Finally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) was downgraded at Cascend Securities on soft Model 3 demand.

Facebook Inc (FB)

Options activity on FB stock was brisk yesterday, as more than 245,000 contracts crossed the tape — roughly 1.14 times the stock’s daily average. Calls made up 60% of the day’s take, which, while below average for FB, was still a win for the bulls given weakness in the tech sector.

Call activity appears to be related to yesterday’s report from Evercore ISI. The firm said that FB stock will lead the FANG group higher in 2018, with no correction in sight. Evercore also noted that the next wave of technology could be even bigger than the last, bolstering the bullish case for Facebook stock.

FB options traders, however, still appear to be shellshocked from the tech selloff. The put/call open interest ratio for the front-month December series rests at 0.86 for FB stock — a near-term high for the shares. In other words, options traders have grown increasingly bearish on FB stock’s short-term prospects.

That said, peak put OI of 36,000 contracts at the $185 strike is now trading in the money, indicating that speculators may not be anticipating heavier losses for FB stock.

