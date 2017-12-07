If you were riding the mid-year bull rally in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) stock, it’s time to reconsider your position. Not only is GM’s stock price down 10% since its October peak, but sales continue to fall and investor sentiment is worsening. It all adds up to a bearish outlook for one of America’s biggest automakers.

Starting off with the technical picture, GM stock price is nearing the completion of an inverted head-and-shoulders formation. The stock’s peak in October near $46 rolled over into a bottom near $41 in early November. The shares peaked once again last week near $45, only to meet with rejection and head sharply lower.



Click to Enlarge GM is now clinging to support in the $40-$41 region, and a breach of this area could send the stock down to $39 in short order — potentially leading to a retest of its 200-day moving average near $36.50 if the broader market hits a weak spot (say if the Republican tax plan stalls on Capitol Hill).

Underpinning this weak technical outlook is a worsening sentiment backdrop. General Motors has taken considerable flack in the financial media lately.

First, November auto sales declined 2.9% on the heels of another year-over-year decline in October. Then, yesterday, GM was targeted by the National Safety Council (NSC) after it unveiled in-car Marketplace application — which allows drivers and passengers to order food right from their vehicles.

Per NSC President Deborah Hersman, “There’s nothing about this that’s safe … If this is why they want Wi-Fi in the car, we’re going to see fatality numbers go up even higher than they are now.”

The negativity in the mainstream financial media dovetails with similar pessimism among Wall Street analysts. According to Thomson/First Call, GM stock has attracted 15 “hold” or worse ratings out of 25 total. The 12-month price target currently rests at $47.31, a roughly 12% premium to GM’s current perch. Despite the negative outlook, there is still room for downgrades as well as price target cuts, especially with monthly auto sales continuing to falter.

Next Page