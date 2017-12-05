Is TJX Companies Inc. Being Sucked Into the Retail Apocalypse?

It has been a bumpy ride this year for off-price retailer TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX ). TJX stock has been on a roller coaster ride over the past 11 months and investors who’ve stuck it out have only seen returns of 2.5% in that time. Discount stores like TJX initially appeared to be surviving the retail apocalypse because they were offering customers a ‘treasure hunt’ like experience that set them apart from other big-box stores. However, poor third-quarter results suggest that even off-price chains might finally be feeling the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) effect.

Third Quarter Slowdown for TJX

In the third quarter, comparable sales at T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s stores declined by 1% — a decline that investors took very seriously considering that the comps only increased 0.3% during the first three quarters of the year. Management attributed the slowdown to unseasonably warm weather and hurricanes, but investors started to question whether or not this was the beginning of a slump for TJX.

Some of TJX’s peers like Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ), whose off-price brand, Nordstrom Rack, had been thriving, reported similarly disappointing results. That suggests that discount stores are starting to feel the effects of the shifting retail landscape.

Turning Things Around

However, although I’ll admit that the third-quarter slowdown is troubling, I think the company is in a good position to turn things around in the coming quarter.

For one thing, CEO Ernie Herrman admitted that TJX failed to execute in some apparel categories, saying that at least part of the poor comps can be attributed to a “fashion miss.” That’s reassuring, because it means that TJX has the opportunity to improve its offerings and pick itself up in the all important holiday quarter.

Luckily, TJX’s inventory is very well managed, and that means the company can capitalize on the inventory misses of its higher-priced retail peers. Right now, many retailers are struggling with inventory overload and will be looking to sell it off at a discount — that means TJX will have an opportunity to buy up new stock that will connect better with customers.

Next Page