Top-End Analytics for Earnings Momentum Make American Electric Power (AEP) a Strong Buy

Currently, American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) has a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. AEP has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector and is a component of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AEP is $38.0 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for AEP by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 39 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AEP has earned well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. AEP's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, American Electric Power places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AEP's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AEP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of AEP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.