Top-End Analytics for Earnings Visibility Keep Aetna (AET) a Strong Buy

Currently, Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) has a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

AET is a $59.1 billion in market value constituent of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AET puts it 12 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. AET is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 68 among the 782 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 426 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AET has achieved well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AET's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AET's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Aetna a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AET's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of AET's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

