Top-End Analytics for Quant Score Make Monsanto Company (MON) a Strong Buy

Currently, Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) has a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. MON has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

MON ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, with a market value of $51.9 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Monsanto Company has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

MON's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. MON's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Monsanto Company a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MON's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of MON's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.