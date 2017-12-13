Top-End Metrics for Quant Score Keep American Electric Power (AEP) a Strong Buy

Currently, American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AEP has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

AEP is one of 39 companies within the Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. AEP has a market value of $37.8 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AEP puts it 12 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

American Electric Power has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AEP's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. AEP's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. American Electric Power's fundamental scores give AEP a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AEP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of AEP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.