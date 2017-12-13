Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME ): This operator of home decor superstores has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

At Home Group’s shares gained 37% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Momentum Stocks to Buy: ARRIS International plc (ARRS)

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS ): This provider of media entertainment solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

ARRIS International’s shares gained 4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Momentum Stocks to Buy: Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ: CONN ): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goodshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Conn’s shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Momentum Stocks to Buy: Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL ): This communications solutions designer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Comtech Telecommunications’ shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

