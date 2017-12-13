Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SKM ): This wireless telecom services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.85, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy: American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL ): This developer of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.72, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( TKC )

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC ): This mobile telecom services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.00, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp ( SNP )

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE: SNP ): This energy and chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.11, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Will You Make a Fortune on the Shift to Electric Cars?

Here’s another stock idea to consider. Much like petroleum 150 years ago, lithium power may soon shake the world, creating millionaires and reshaping geo-politics. Soon electric vehicles (EVs) may be cheaper than gas guzzlers. Some are already reaching 265 miles on a single charge.

With battery prices plummeting and charging stations set to multiply, one company stands out as the #1 stock to buy according to Zacks research.

It’s not the one you think.

See This Ticker Free >>