Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Sees Rating Drop….. Wilting Industry Group Rank

The current recommendation of Hold for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is the result of using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. TD has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

TD is one of the 757 companies in the GICS Financials sector and is a component of the 340 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of TD is $106.3 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TD puts it 114 among the 340 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TD has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TD's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. TD's scores for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. Toronto-Dominion Bank's fundamental scores give TD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure TD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TD currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.