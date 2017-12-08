Total (TOT) a Buy on Solid Earnings Growth

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. TOT has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

TOT is one of 289 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. TOT has a market value of $141.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 17 among the 289 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Total has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

TOT's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. TOT's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Total a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TOT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of TOT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.