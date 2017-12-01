Total (TOT) a Strong Buy on Stellar Sales Growth

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Energy, with a market value of $140.8 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, TOT is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 9 among the 363 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile and number 230 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

TOT is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. TOT has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Total has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. TOT's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Total a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure TOT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, TOT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

