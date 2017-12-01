Trade of the Day: ConocoPhillips (COP)

To receive further updates on this ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Energy stocks moved higher Thursday morning on the news that OPEC has agreed to extend its oil-production cap through the end of 2018, further restricting the supply of crude oil in a market environment that is seeing a steady increase in demand as economies around the globe show solid growth. This is great news for independent oil & gas firms, like ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP ), who will see their margins increase as the price of oil continues to climb.

COP broke above key resistance at $51 on the news Thursday morning, and we think this is just the beginning of the stock’s rise. We expect COP to continue climbing back up toward its recent highs around $54 during the next few weeks.

‘Buy to open’ the COP January (2018) 52.50 Call (COP180119C00052500) for a maximum price of $1.40.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.

InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.