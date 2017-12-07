Trade of the Day: iShares High Yield Bond ETF (HYG)

To receive further updates on this iShares High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: HYG ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for SlingShot Trader today and take advantage of our limited-time $19 for 2 months Holiday Savings Special.

Today, we’re opening a new bearish trade on iShares High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: HYG ).

The market has been split with a mild bias to the upside over the last few days, which has created a very difficult trading environment. Although we are still bullish in the short term, the risk of a downturn towards the end of the month is rising.

We expect that if stocks start to soften up after Friday’s labor report that any correction will be preceded by a decline in high-yield bonds.

Even if stocks continue to rise, we could see a similar situation to 2016 when high-yield bonds suffered as interest rates and inflation expectations rose. This is also a good hedge against additional weakness in the oil market.

‘Buy to open’ the HYG January (2018) 87 Put (HYG180119P00087000) for a maximum price of $0.75.

