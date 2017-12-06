Tesla Inc Stock Is Heading for a Return to Earth Soon

The stock chart for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), and the Nasdaq itself, is starting to look like an arching rocket trajectory. Either TSLA stock is about to fall or everything else is catching up, ready for another rise.

My own view on TSLA stock has been clear for months. It’s a bubble stock. Elon Musk is no Jeff Bezos.This doesn’t make Musk or Tesla worthless. They’re just worth less than the hype machine Elon Musk has built tells you they are.

Over the last month both TSLA stock and the larger Nasdaq market, which includes the cloud czars like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), has gone nowhere, while more common stocks, like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) have shown some life.

Tesla Changes the World

The bulls are right in this respect. Tesla has changed the world. Before Elon Musk seized the high end of the roadster market with his electric vehicles, it was assumed that the future belonged to oil and gas. The company smashed that assumption, and TSLA stock showed loads of promise.

Electric cars have fewer moving parts than gasoline-powered cars. They can be better, faster and more stylish than gas models. As more appear on the roads, problems with range and recharging are starting to fade. But Musk didn’t invent the idea of self-driving cars. If anyone is responsible for that, it’s Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and their Waymo unit.

The supercar becomes an instant anachronism in a self-driving era, because the supercar is designed to be driven, to have someone behind the wheel feeling all that power. Self-driving cars are drudges in comparison.

Musk has also helped power the solar revolution, mainly through his huge batteries, which are showing that mass storage of erratic power supplies is possible and that grids can easily be broken into microgrids that are more flexible and self-healing.

