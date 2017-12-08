Under Armour Inc Stock’s Failure to Rally Is a Big Warning Sign

By now, it is common knowledge among market participants that Black Friday was surprisingly good for most retailers. E-commerce sales continued to jump higher, while brick-and-mortar declines finally moderated. One boat being left out of the recent rally is athletic apparel company Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ). That is a sure-fire sign that UAA stock isn’t going to trade higher anytime soon.

Consequently, I say sell here and don’t buy until this stock collapses much further. Here’s why.

UAA Stock Is A “Failure To Launch” Situation

Going into Black Friday, Under Armour stock lost more than half its value in 2017, similar to the 40% decline for Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and the 60% decline for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ). Since Black Friday, Macy’s stock has surged 20% higher while even the much maligned JCP stock is up more than 2%. The SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ) is up better than 6%.

Under Armour stock? It is actually down about a percent. That decline is also amid the Senate passing the GOP tax bill, which shot a bunch of a high tax-paying retailers materially higher. Under Armour, with an effective tax rate of 34% last year, should’ve shot higher, too.

But it didn’t. This is a “failure to launch” situation. By now, the writing is on the wall. This isn’t some overly beaten up name in athletic retail like Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) and Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ).

Tax reform and positive Black Friday numbers have carried those stocks roughly 6% higher since Black Friday. Why didn’t the same thing happen to UAA? Because UAA is still overvalued. Don’t let the 50%-plus year-to-date decline fool you.Under Armour still trades at nearly 70-times this year’s earnings estimate.

DKS stock trades at 10x this year’s earnings. FL stock trades at 11x this year’s earnings.

UAA Stock Isn’t a Buy Until It Is Way Cheaper

UAA’s failure to rally on two bits of good news means that the stock is very troubled, and very overvalued. Under Armour’s day in the sun is over. This used to be a brand with huge and growing consumer demand, but the company’s athlete portfolio has failed recently.

NBA star Stephen Curry has taken a backseat to teammate Kevin Durant, while golf sensation Jordan Spieth has fallen off the map, and the brand hasn’t added any notable athletes recently. As those athletes faded from the spotlight, so too did the Under Armour brand.

