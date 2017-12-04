Ulta Beauty Inc Stock Looks Undervalued After Its Latest Beating

Once one of the prettiest stocks in the market, cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) has turned into an ugly duckling rather quickly. Riding secular growth trends in the cosmetics industry among the selfie-focused and picture-heavy Millennial generation, ULTA stock went from $5 at the end of 2008 to $310 in July 2017. That is a huge gain.

But the growth story hit a road-bump earlier this year, when growth started slowing, competition started intensifying and margins started to look shaky. ULTA stock started to give back some of its gains. Those trends have persisted since. Ulta just reported third quarter numbers.

While they were ostensibly good, they still showed slowing top-line growth, intensifying competition, and shaky margins. ULTA stock is down nearly 10% after the report. It now trades just above $200, a far-cry from where the stock was at its peak.

But Ulta is a big-growth company with hugely positive comps and tremendous unit expansion potential. The cosmetics retailer is successfully thwarting competition while maintaining margins at a high level.

Moreover, the company is a full tax payer that should benefit from any tax reform progress that is being made in Washington. All in all, I think ULTA stock looks undervalued here. I see fundamental upside to $240.

Breaking Down What’s Wrong With Ulta

There are 3 big concerns with ULTA stock. The first is that top-line growth is coming down quickly.

Comparable sales growth has consistently trended down this year (from 14.3% at the beginning of the year to 9% expected in the fourth quarter). That ends a multi-year trend of comparable sales growth increasing which started in 2014.

The big driver of this trend reversal is a slowdown in transaction growth, meaning ULTA is having trouble adding as much incremental traffic as it used to. Some of this may be competition, while some of it may just be ULTA nearing a transaction saturation point. Regardless, sales growth is as slow as it has been since 2010.

But sales are still up 19% year-over-year. Comparable sales growth is still in the high single-digit to low double-digit range. The company is still adding a whole bunch of stores (100 new locations this year alone). Overall, growth is slowing, but it is not slow.

Given the robust unit expansion narrative on top of still strong comps, revenues should be able to rise around 10-15% over the next several years.

