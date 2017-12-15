Stifel Upgrade Sends Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Shares Surging

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA ) shares were surging on Friday as the company received an upgrade.

Stifel Nicolaus equities researchers upgraded the athletic apparel stock to end the week from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report released on Friday. The move sent shares higher more than 7.8%, marking a welcome relief for a company that has struggled as of late.

Under Armour has had a difficult calendar year as UAA shares have declined nearly 50% year-to-date. The stock has been flat most of the week, rising steadily as the week went on and reaching its highest point in December so far.

The company recently signed a deal with Team Canada, marking its first partnership with a national Olympic committee. Under Armour will supply the nation’s toughest competitors everything from winter boots to running and training shoes through 2024.

You will see the company’s finest athletic apparel items on display during the ceremonies of the Olympic Winter Games that will take place in South Korea this coming February. The official company title will be “Official High Performance Footwear Supplier.”

Under Armour had previously signed with individual Olympic athletes, but never with a national committee before. The previous athletes covered by the brand include USA Gymnastics, USA Boxing, US Speedskating, Canada rugby, Netherlands beach volleyball, New Zealand kayak and canoe and more.