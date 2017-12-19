Uninspiring Sales Growth Hamper Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Rating

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is one of 92 companies within the Media GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of SIRI is $24.7 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. The ranking for SIRI by Portfolio Grader places it 34 among the 92 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 243 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 2,223 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SIRI has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. SIRI has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SIRI has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. SIRI's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Sirius XM Holdings a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures SIRI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SIRI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SIRI currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.