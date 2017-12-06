UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Shares a Buy on Earnings Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) a Buy. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. UNH has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The company is one of 82 companies within the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. UNH has a market value of $219.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for UNH puts it 13 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

UnitedHealth Group has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. UNH's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, UnitedHealth Group places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view UNH's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, UNH currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

