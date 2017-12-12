Have you looked up the United Postal Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS ) holiday shipping deadlines for 2017?

If you haven’t sent your Christmas gifts to your loved ones yet, you’re cutting it a little close. However, there’s no need to fret as the deadline for when you need to send an item on the mail if you’d like it to arrive for the holiday has not yet come.

Nevertheless, it’s on the horizon as on Saturday, December 16, you need to ship through UPS Ground in order to have your package reach its destination. For UPS 3-Day Select shipments, send your package before December 18 if you’d like it to arrive on the 22nd.

If you’d like to make sure your package or letter arrives while using UPS 2nd Day Air, you must ship it by December 20 and most deliveries will be on December 22nd. For UPS Next Day Air shipments, you have to send it by December 22 if you’d like it to arrive by the 23rd, but you must enable Saturday Delivery, purchase it like so and make it visible on the label.

However, the best way to make sure your package arrives on time is by sending it before these dates as these deadlines are subject to change based on weather conditions in what is expected to be a very snowy winter in the U.S.