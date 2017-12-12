The USPS holiday shipping deadlines 2017 have been revealed.

The postal service is one of many that is asking U.S. consumers to send out their holiday gifts early if they’re hoping to have those arrive at their destination by Christmas Day. The company doesn’t offer as many options as its competitors, but its services are often appealing to holiday shoppers due to their affordable prices.

Companies such as FedEx and UPS are also offering their holiday deadlines for those looking to make this holiday a special one in time. USPS urges shoppers using its USPS Standard Parcel Post to send their shipments by Friday, December 15 as there’s a good chance your package will arrive if you send it then.

If you’re planning on using USPS First Class Mail and Priority Mail as your preferred shipping option, it would be wise to have everything labeled and ready to go with the post office by Wednesday, December 20, the company says.

Finally, if you’re really doing some last minute shopping because of how busy your holiday season is, the deadline for using USPS Priority Express Mail shipments is on December 24, although sending it then will not absolutely guarantee that it will arrive on time.

It is also worth noting that there could be unforeseen circumstances that could alter delivery dates such as hazardous winter conditions on the roads of the U.S. and Canada.