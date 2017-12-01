Vale SA (VALE) Shares Upgraded to Buy

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is ranked as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. VALE has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 124 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 267 company GICS Materials sector. VALE's market value is $53.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VALE puts it 40 among the 124 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vale SA has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

VALE's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. VALE's scores for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. Vale SA's fundamental scores give VALE a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges VALE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VALE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of VALE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.