Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) a Buy on Healthy Earnings Visibility

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. VRX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

VRX ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $7.5 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VRX has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. VRX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are much better than its industry group average. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International's fundamental scores give VRX a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge VRX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, VRX currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.