Vapid Earnings Visibility Limit Cisco (CSCO) Rating

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is ranked as a Hold using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CSCO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

CSCO is classified as a member of the 72 company Communications Equipment GICS industry group, which is part of the 703 company GICS Information Technology sector. The market value of CSCO is $189.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for CSCO by Portfolio Grader places it 27 among the 72 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Communications Equipment industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Cisco has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CSCO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CSCO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cisco places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CSCO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CSCO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of CSCO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.