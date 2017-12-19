Vapid Industry Group Rank Penalize Twitter (TWTR) Rating

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is ranked as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TWTR has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Internet Software & Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $16.5 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TWTR has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. TWTR's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Twitter's fundamental scores give TWTR a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TWTR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of TWTR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.