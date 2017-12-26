Vapid Quant Score Hamper Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Rating

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is a constituent of the 112 company Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group, which is part of the 701 company GICS Information Technology sector. AMD has a market value of $10.2 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group. The ranking for AMD by Portfolio Grader places it 71 among the 112 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 401 among the 701 companies in the sector, and number 2,222 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AMD is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMD has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

AMD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. AMD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Advanced Micro Devices' fundamental scores give AMD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AMD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AMD currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.