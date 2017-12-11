Vapid Sales Growth Penalize Biogen (BIIB) Rating

Currently, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has a Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

With a $68.9 billion market value, BIIB ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BIIB puts it 128 among the 350 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 305 among the 782 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 1,785 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BIIB has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BIIB's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BIIB's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Biogen a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BIIB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of BIIB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.