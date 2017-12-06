Vera Bradley, Inc. Stock Soars After Q3 Earnings

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA ) stock was on the rise today following the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2017.

Earnings per share reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the third quarter of the year was 23 cents. This is an increase over its earnings per share of of 21 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to VRA stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 17 cents for the period.

Vera Bradley, Inc. also notes that revenue for the third quarter of 2017 came in at $114.10 million. This is a decline from its revenue of $126.66 million that was reported in the third quarter of 2016. It also wasn’t able to meet analysts’ revenue estimate of $114.55 million for the quarter.

Operating income reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. in the second quarter of the year came to $462,000. This is down from its operating income of $11.40 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Vera Bradley, Inc. reported net income of $359,000 for the third quarter of 2017. The luggage and handbag company reported net income of $11.40 million during its third quarter of the previous year.

Vera Bradley, Inc. also provided guidance for the fourth quarter of the year in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the quarter to range from 30 cents to 33 cents on revenue between $127 million to $132 million. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 30 cents on revenue of $138.75 million for the quarter.

VRA stock was up 29% as of Wednesday afternoon, but is down 26% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.