Verizon (VZ) Earnings Visibility Restrict Rating

Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE:VZ) is one of 44 companies within the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 65 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. VZ has a market value of $191.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for VZ by Portfolio Grader places it 32 among the 44 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 49 among the 65 companies in the sector, and number 2,965 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VZ as a Hold. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VZ has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VZ has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. VZ's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Verizon places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge VZ's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of VZ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.