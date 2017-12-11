Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) a Buy on Healthy Sales Growth

Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VRTX has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

VRTX is a constituent of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. VRTX has a market value of $36.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VRTX puts it 36 among the 350 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. VRTX's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Vertex Pharmaceuticals places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge VRTX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of VRTX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.