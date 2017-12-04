Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Strong Quant Score Make it a Buy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a member of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of VRTX is $35.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 32 among the 350 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 102 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 591 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VRTX as a Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. VRTX has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. VRTX's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' fundamental scores give VRTX a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures VRTX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VRTX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of VRTX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.