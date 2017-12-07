Vine 2.0: 6 Things to Know About the New App

A Vine 2.0 may be happening sooner than you think.
It’s been almost a year since the first Vine was shut down, despite the popularity of the app and its six-second format, which led some creators to experience their content going viral in the form of a short clip. However, Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann is teasing fans, suggesting that a new version of the app is coming soon.
Here are six things to know about it:
- Hofmann tweeted today saying, well, not much. He tweeted a simple logo that reads ‘V2’ in the light-green color of the platform and same font type.
- A week ago, Hofmann tweeted that he is going to work on a follow-up to vine.
- He added that he is funding it as an “outside project” to ensure that the work does not interfere from his current job at Interspace.
- Hofmann has not released much information about the upcoming app or how far advanced it is. He simply said that he would tweet more information to the public as the project develops.
- What it will consist of is completely open to interpretation, but many are hoping it will bring back the short videos that brought fame to those willing to imbibe in the odd things in life.
- HQ Trivia is the app founded by other Vine co-founders Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll, which has been successful since launching in October. The company hopes to garner a post-money valuation at $80 million to $100 million.