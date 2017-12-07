Vine 2.0: 6 Things to Know About the New App

A Vine 2.0 may be happening sooner than you think.

It’s been almost a year since the first Vine was shut down, despite the popularity of the app and its six-second format, which led some creators to experience their content going viral in the form of a short clip. However, Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann is teasing fans, suggesting that a new version of the app is coming soon.

Here are six things to know about it: